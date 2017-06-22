Dolphins to open training camp in less than a month!

Jun 13, 2017; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (center) stretches with his teammates before practice drills at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The wait is almost over for Miami Dolphins who have been braving the off-season. With less than a month to go, the Dolphins will be heading back onto the field.

Announced today, the Dolphins will open training camp on July 20th for rookies with veterans to follow six days later. The Dolphins are looking to continue what they had started in 2016.

The Dolphins practice schedules have not yet been released but many of them will be open to the public.

Training camps can’t get here soon enough! Reporting dates for rookies & vets around the @NFL pic.twitter.com/mDdau76CuM — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) June 22, 2017

With the announcement today there is finally a date to circle on the calendar that will put an end to a slow moving off-season. Let’s be honest though, this off-season has been moving pretty quickly but it will be nice to finally have real football to discuss again.