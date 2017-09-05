Dolphins game will not be played in Miami on Sunday

It was announced on Tuesday that the Dolphins will not play host to Tampa Bay in Miami on Sunday. As of now, no further decisions have been made.

On Monday, we were all under the assumption that a decision would be made as to when and where the Miami Dolphins would play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by sometime Tuesday. We know now for sure that the game will not be played in Miami on Sunday. If you have been tracking the projections of Hurricane Irma, this news comes at no surprise. This does not necessarily mean, however, that the game will not be played in South Florida. There is the chance that the game could be moved up earlier in the week. The longer it takes for the NFL and those involved to make a decision, however, the more likely that we can speculate that the Dolphins will not be playing in South Florida at all this week.

Both the Dolphins and the Bucs share the same bye week in Week 11, but neither are interested in moving the game to that date. A move to the week of November 19th would mean that both teams would be playing sixteen straight games without a week off. This may look like the easiest decision on paper, but I completely understand why these teams and players would not be interested in this move.

A very likely scenario, and one that would not be a favorable one for Dolphins fans is that the game would be played at a different location. If both teams decline the idea of playing during the bye week then this is likely the next best option. Should that happen, Miami would play just six games in 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are already playing host to New Orleans in London in Week 4.