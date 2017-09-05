NFL announces no Dolphins game in Miami this week

The Miami Dolphins do not know if they will be playing this Sunday but they do know that if they play anywhere it will not be in Miami.

The NFL has announced that due to impending Hurricane Irma, the Dolphins and Buccaneers will not be playing in Miami on Sunday and they will not be playing on Thursday or Friday.

While no answer from the NFL has been made regarding when and where the game will be played, Jeff Darlington of NFL.com is saying it will likely be rescheduled to week 11. Which makes sense do the logistics of moving the game.

Unfortunately it is not a matter of loading up the plane with the team and flying them to another location. The equipment team must get all of the equipment, pads, helmets, jerseys, electronic equipment, and everything else loaded up and delivered to the airport. The executives need to book hotels and arrange transportation.

The stadium housing the game will need to prepare with vendors, local police and emergency services. They will need to prep the stadium to get it game ready. Networks will need to be notified so that cameras can be set up for broadcast. And assuming that it is on Sunday, none of the millions of fans in Miami will be able to watch as the hurricane is scheduled to hit sometime on Sunday morning.

This all adds up to one and only one logical conclusion. The game will need to be rescheduled to November when both clubs will have a week 11 bye. It’s not the best of circumstances but it is the safest and more competent decision.

The NFL may not have made an announcement yet, but they really have little choice at this point and time.