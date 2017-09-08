Dolphins to practice in California for Los Angeles Chargers game

The Miami Dolphins will not be playing in Hard Rock Stadium this weekend and they will not be practicing in their training facility either.

According to reports the Dolphins have decided to go to the West coast to practice this week as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers a week from Sunday. The timing is obviously tied to Hurricane Irma who will start battering the South Florida shores in as little as a few hours.

Miami would likely have left a little early to head to California but speculation is that the cleanup around Davie, Fl. will be extensive. There are no guarantees that the training facility doesn’t take damage as well.

Miami Dolphins will practice in California next week in advance of Chargers game. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 8, 2017

What is not known yet is whether family members will travel with the team or remain behind to begin cleaning up the mess left behind. Regardless the off-field issues surrounding the uncertainty of this storm will still be in the players thoughts well into next week.

As of the most recent reports Hurricane Irma has shifted slightly West but is still destined to hit South Florida head on and then travel the entire state North as a category two after landfall and potentially a category three.

If there is one positive to the practice schedule and location change is that the Dolphins will have more time to acclimate to the West coast time zone. Following their game with the Chargers, the Dolphins will return to the East coast where they will face the New York Jets.

Miami will then travel again to London for their first “home” game of the year. They will not return to Miami until October 8th when they face the Tennessee Titans. That game could also come into question depending on the severity of destruction.

Hurricane Irma is on pace to arrive in Florida sometime around Sunday at 1:00 p.m.