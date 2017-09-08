Dolphins Stephen Ross taking care of Dolphins families

The Miami Dolphins have a first rate, first class owner who is taking every precaution for his team and their families.

According to Adam Schefter the Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, is making sure that the players and their families are safely out of Miami as he moves them to the West coast.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross taking care of families, coaches and players in move to LA. Plan is to go tonight, weather permitting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2017

While I am not sure of the “Weather permitting” comment, Ross has all of the information on the weather and it’s more likely that timetable to fly the families to Los Angeles is more in line with an afternoon plan.

Regardless it’s good to see that the Dolphins players will not have to worry about their families in this storm. They will however have to wait for updates on their properties as they will not return to Miami until after the Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Miami Marlins made a similar move the other day announcing that the families would travel with the team for the duration of the storm. It is the most logical thing to do. Especially if the means to do so are available.

Already many flights have lowered or capped their airfare for flights leaving Miami ahead of the storm and many locals are taking advantage leaving uncertainty behind and not taking a risk.

While the families and players will be going to Los Angeles there are still a lot of Dolphins staff members who work out of the offices and training camp offices that will stay behind. It’s imperative that they stay safe and remain prepared.

All of us here at PhinPhanatic.com are keeping them all in our prayers. Over the last decade I have made lifelong friends through this site and most of those reside in South Florida. Please be safe and know we are with you.