Miami Dolphins sixth round NFL Draft gems since 2000
By Brian Miller
We continue our look at the last 20 years of Miami Dolphins draft picks with the 6th round successes that the Dolphins have had.
For the 6th round, we won’t compile a list of players that the Miami Dolphins missed on because most late draft picks never make it to a solid NFL career. But there are some who do and at the very least make for quality depth.
2003 – Yeremiah Bell
Before there was a Reshad Jones, there was a Bell. Bell was incredibly versatile and was a hard-hitting safety that lasted eight years with the Dolphins and stands as the best player from the Dave Wannstedt draft classes.
He finished his Dolphins career 75 starts in 110 opportunities with 29 of those missed starts coming in his first two seasons with the Dolphins. In 2009 Bell made the Pro Bowl. In his 8 seasons, he had 6 interceptions.
Bell left Miami in 2012 and spent one season with the Jets and then one more year in the NFL with the Cardinals.
2004 – Rex Hadnot
Hadnot was not universally revered as a top blocking offensive lineman but he held his own and spent four seasons with the Dolphins starting 96 of 129 games at guard and center. he spent another five seasons in the NFL.
2006 – Charles Clay
While listed as a TE, Clay was more of an H-Back who lined up behind the quarterback as well as split outside. He was a serviceable to good tight-end in Miami but his final year with the team was his best, enough to get him a big contract in free agency from the Buffalo Bills. He has spent eight seasons in the NFL with four in Miami and four in Buffalo.
2016 – Jakeem Grant
It is hard to believe that Grant was drafted three seasons ago. Last year was the first season he showed off what he is capable of and was rewarded with a season-ending injury. This year he will look to get back on track and prove to the new coaching staff that he can get better.