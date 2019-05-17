Five Miami Dolphins players who could make the Pro Bowl in 2019
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to be a very good football team in 2019 but there are some players who could provide enough to make the Pro Bowl.
Talking about the Pro Bowl which is still a season away and the Miami Dolphins can be kind of funny but it is after all the off-season so anything at this point really goes. To say these players could make a bid for the post-seasons biggest exhibition game is more a pointed finger at what the coaches could get out of them and how they use them.
There are some players that could surprise and some that should rightfully get a nod for the game. Think about it, even the Browns placed players on the Pro Bowl roster during their re-build. Here is a look at five players who could have a case after 2019.
Laremy Tunsil
To be honest, Tunsil isn’t that far off and while he has a lot of left tackle competition in the AFC, he is blossoming into one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. 2019 could be a big year for the former first-round pick.
New coaching staffs will bring new schemes and a new offensive system as well as a battle at quarterback between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. While the Dolphins offense may struggle early, they should get up to speed pretty quick and Laremy Tunsil will anchor that success on the outside.
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick had a very good rookie season as a utility insert on the Dolphins defense. The biggest problem with Fitzpatrick’s development wasn’t Fitzpatrick, it was Matt Burke. Burke had no idea how to use the multi-talented safety/corner but Patrick Graham and Brian Flores should be able to do better.
Sometimes we expect a rough start to a rookie head coaches career but Flores has been in the Patriot defensive system long enough to know what he expects from his players and how to use them appropriately. Burke never had that same resume and his failures on defense were evident. Fitzpatrick should make big strides in 2019 playing safety.
Xavien Howard
Howard made his name in 2018 with multi-interception games and kept his name relevant when he was given a contract making him the highest paid corner in the league. People outside of Miami are now realizing just how good Howard is and still can be.
Howard was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 in only his third season so it stands to reason that he should be a top potential pick to return in 2019.
Reshad Jones
Jones may have a bit of a chip on his shoulder entering the 2019 season. Amid rumors of him possibly being traded or outright released, Jones has opted to train on his own rather than attend the first wave of voluntary OTA’s. That isn’t a big deal but if Jones thinks that he will be moved after the season, it is likely that he puts on a big show to exit with a chance to move on as a high-profile free agent if released or to convince the Dolphins he is worth the salary.
One thing is for certain, Jones, when on his game is one of the best safeties in the NFL and with Fitzpatrick in the deep secondary with him, he could be freed up to make more plays. Add to that the way Brian Flores is expected to use his talent in the secondary and Jones could have his best NFL season.
Kiko Alonso
The Dolphins love Alonso’s play. He is full go 100% of the time and doesn’t take plays off. He is versatile but lacks in pass coverage which is an Achille’s heel for his game. Under this new direction on defense, Alonso could be and should be put in a position to play more freely up and down the line of scrimmage where he could be in a better position to make plays.
2019 could be a big jump for Alonso who already stands at the top of the Dolphins tackle leaders. He could be better but he needs more discipline and that too will be on the coaches.