Isaac Asiata says good-bye to Miami Dolphins after release
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released guard and former 5th round draft pick Isaac Asiata on Thursday as they continue to reshape the roster.
The days of Isaac Asiata with the Miami Dolphins are now over after the offensive guard was released on Thursday by the team and he took to social media to thank the team.
Taken in the 5th round, the offensive guard was supposed to develop into a physical player that could take over a starting role. The team knew he needed to develop but Asiata couldn’t break into the active roster spending much of his career inactive on game days.
After spending his first year inactive for all but one game of the season, Asiata was released ahead of the final 53 roster set heading into 2018. He was re-signed to the teams practice squad and was eventually signed to the active roster with two months remaining in the season.
Although he was now on the 53, Asiata was active for only one game. He spent most of his time last year dealing with an ankle injury and on Thursday the Dolphins moved on from him with an injury designation. Where Asiata goes now is unknown but he will likely land on a teams practice squad.
In corresponding moves the Dolphins added center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller, and linebacker Nate Orchard. In addition to waiving Asiata, they also released center Kirk Barron and put Ricardo Louis on injured reserve.
Tony Adams is no stranger to the Dolphins new offensive coaches as he spent 2018 with the Patriots on their practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the Jaguars following the 2018 season but did not make their roster.
Orchard has 37 games under his belt with 13 starts at linebacker most recently splitting the 2018 season between the Chiefs, Bills, and Seahawks. He spent three seasons prior with the Browns where he was a 2nd round pick of the team in 2015.
Kyle Fuller has previously played with Washington and Houston and has two starts in 11 games. He has two years of NFL experience and will now provide depth with a chance to crack the 53 man roster on an offensive line needy team.