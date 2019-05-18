Miami Dolphins history of drafting QB’s is why they are rebuilding
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finally made a decision on getting a quarterback when they traded for Josh Rosen. While he may not work out, at least they did something.
For the Miami Dolphins who are rebuilding their team for the 2nd time since 2007, the quarterback is a big reason why the Dolphins are indeed rebuilding. Consider that since 2000, the Miami Dolphins have addressed the position only six times during that 20-year span.
Why is this important? For starters, good teams put an emphasis on the most important position on the field. The Dolphins have not. While they added Josh Rosen this year with a 2nd round pick, history doesn’t favor them for success.
In 2004 the Dolphins made a deal for then back-up QB A.J. Feely of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins sent the Eagles a 2nd round draft pick for a player that was not very good and one they held on to for too long.
Fast forward to 2006 and the Dolphins’ Nick Saban is sending a 2nd round pick to the Vikings for Daunte Culpepper. This is not to insinuate that Josh Rosen is going to be a bust, the problem the Dolphins have made is that they have not drafted quarterbacks to develop or compete.
Since 2000, six quarterbacks have been drafted and of those six, two were legit starters. Let that really sink in for a moment. Six quarterbacks drafted in 20 years and only two have been full-time starters. Ryan Tannehill in 2012 and Chad Henne in 2008.
The other four? Brandon Doughty in round 7, 2016. Pat White in round two in 2009. John Beck in round two of the 2007 draft and Josh Heupel in round six in 2001. The Dolphins haven’t had great success with 2nd round signal callers but that might change with Josh Rosen.
What the Dolphins cannot do is let the Rosen trade dictate what they do in 2020. The Dolphins have to be certain that they can not only rely on Rosen but more importantly win with Rosen. If there is even a small question mark they need to move forward with a QB in 2020’s first round.
The one certainty and common thread however since 2000 is that the Miami Dolphins are rebuilding because they can’t find a quarterback to lead the team. It is pretty sad when the best of two decades is Jay Fiedler and Chad Pennington. Both of whom were free agents.