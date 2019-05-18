Miami Dolphins Tom Garfinkel drops throwback uniform for Patriots game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not be playing meaningful football until September but Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel wants to get you hyped early.
Today, the Miami Dolphins unveiled their new look throwback jersey that will be worn for the home game against the New England Patriots thanks to an Instagram drop by Tom Garfinkel.
When it comes to getting Dolphins fans riled up over football in May, Garfinkel has to be one of the best. If you have never met him, you are missing out. Garfinkel is that guy at the bar that for whatever reason ends up at your table for the night. He is an everyday type of guy that happens to be a CEO. Meet him outside of football and you probably wouldn’t expect that to be his job.
That’s not to say he isn’t good at it. He is incredibly good at his job and that is why when give the opportunity, he drops these gems in the middle of the off-season to get you fired up. And to sell jerseys. The jerseys will go on sale next month so if you are salavating over the white throwbacks, you may not get another chance to own one.
Garfinkel gets asked all the time about why the uniforms don’t simply become permanent and like any good executive, he finds ways to skirt the question without actually answering it. Rest assured however, Garfinkel loves the old style uniforms and the logo which is why we see him petitioning the league every year for more games with the throwbacks.
He is also a business man and as such sees the value in keeping them close but not too close.
Regardless of the reasons or the why’s and what if’s, these throwbacks that will be worn in September stand out as one of the best in recent years.