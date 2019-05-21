Brian Flores inherited more talent than the Miami Dolphins are credited
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have talent but that hasn’t stopped national media members to say that Flores has nothing to work with.
If there is one thing that can be said about the Miami Dolphins it is that they are young and in need of good coaching. The reality is there is talent and Brian Flores inherited a bunch of it on defense.
Consider that Brian Flores is a defensive minded coach who just watched his team draft a stellar defensive tackle in Clemson’s Christian Wilkins. Now add the existing talent that also has a first-round defender from last season and Flores has a lot of pieces to work with.
Flores told the media today that Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to play safety, corner, and some linebacker which many predicted we would have seen in 2018. The fact is Flores recognizes the need to have Fitzpatrick on the field as often as possible so finding the right way to use him is paramount to the overall success of the team’s defense.
Fitzpatrick isn’t the only top player on that side of the ball. Xavien Howard‘s record-setting contract extension keeps him in Miami for another five years and anchors one of the corner spots. At linebacker where Flores will need physicality, Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan are on the verge of breaking out and could very well do so under Flores’ coaching and scheme.
Charles Harris has largely been a bust in Miami but he will be front and center this year on the edge and could show fans why he was drafted so high a few years ago. While there are holes and some depth concerns, the overall roster on defense is good and with quality, coaching could be on the verge of being one of the top in the league.
Yes, it will take time and 2019 won’t be kind to the team but as the season moves along and the players realize what their roles are on the defense, they will get better and play smarter more disciplined football. Talent is not what the Dolphins lack, it’s preparedness and somehow it seems that won’t be lacking under Flores.