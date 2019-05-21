Brian Flores wants to keep everything in house at all costs
By Brian Miller
If there is one thing you can say about Bill Belickick is that he doesn’t like to share with the media and neither does Brian Flores apparently.
While Brian Flores attempts to recreate the “Patriot Way” in Miami, there is one thing that he can successfully bring with him to town. Silence.
According to local beat writers, Flores isn’t really keen on sharing much with the media and that is a good thing.
This is good news but it isn’t Earth-shattering. No coach wants to give out much to the media for fear of other teams finding out what their plans are. Teams go to great lengths to keep what they do in practice away from other teams and to be honest, the Patriots know exactly what that means after all no other team in the NFL has been caught spying more than the Patriots.
To put this in better context and more reality than cheating scandals, a few years back I attended an event held at the Dolphins training center. It was the teams annual “Web Weekend” event and I got a lesson in just how secure practices are supposed to be.
From my parking spot on top of the adjacent parking garage at the university, across from the teams pro-shop, I took out my camera to snap a wide-angle picture of the Dolphins training center while practice was underway. This wasn’t a practice session that was open to the fans during camp, it was mid-season.
The loud booming sound of a horn and a voice that echoed from loudspeakers caught my attention when it loudly told me to stop. That was followed by a security guard quickly making his way to the parking area.
After an embarrassing moment and an apology to the guard, I explained why I was there and showed him my deletion of the image I took. It was an embarrassing moment but showed me how serious teams are to keeping thing under lock and key.
For Flores, it’s about keeping everything in house and that is the way it should be. No one needs to know what is going on with the team and that will allow the team to focus their attention on getting better and winning.