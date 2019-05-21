Miami Dolphins OTA’s have some blossoming players but will it hold?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are conducting OTA’s and there are already some players that are standing out in the crowd but this is a narrative we have heard before.
OTA’s are a great way to get the fan base riled up over a bunch of players that turn to pudding when the pads go on in late July. That being said, it is the Miami Dolphins and any promise of something special can’t be discounted.
The OTA’s today have drawn a lot of applause for the Dolphins receiver group in particular. According to the local media in attendance, some of the players are raising eyebrows.
Kenny Stills playing the slot receiver role? Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel reported on Twitter that Stills is accepting this challenge.
What would this mean for the offense? A lot but it might mean even more for opposing defenses. Stills is one of the faster outside receivers but getting him involved inside could open more opportunities for him. The clearer point to this is that Chad O’Shea is looking at all his options with his system and if Stills can hit it in the slot, Miami could be dynamic.
DeVante Parker has disappointed fans since he arrived but if there is one place he does play well, is at practice. We have heard this narrative before, Parker shows up, Parker makes a lot of catches, Parker seems to be in the right mindset. Let’s see what Parker looks like in September when it matters.
One thing to note is that one of the local reporters, Omar Kelly, made a point to single out the fact that the Dolphins coaches have been making a big deal out of his catches today, something they don’t do with other players.
Kelly also is pimping and pumping up undrafted free agent Preston Wiliams.
Williams comes to the Dolphins with a lot of talent and potential but also some off-field troubles that the team must keep an eye on. Regardless, if this kid can develop into a receiver that the Dolphins can use, he could be a major steal from the undrafted rookie class.
Of course the real focus and attention is also on the quarterbacks and while the receivers are making great catches, the quarterbacks are reportedly doing well making their throws count.
OTA’s, that time of year when everyone can be a star but few develop. Hopefully this coaching staff can get the most out of the players now so they can get the most out of them when the pads come on. Regardless it is nice to hear that things are going well for first year head coach Brian Flores and staff.