Miami Dolphins predicted to finish 0-16 in 2019, why that is not possible
By Brian Miller
There has never been love between ESPN and the Miami Dolphins so it is no surprise that they are predicting an 0-16 finish for the Miami Dolphins in.
When the 2019 NFL season rolls around there will not be a lot of love handed to the Brian Flores coached Miami Dolphins. ESPN analyst Mike Clay recently put the team at 0-16 and I am here to tell you why that won’t happen.
There will be a lot of bumps along the way for certain and the Dolphins will not win a lot of games. The simple truth of all this, however, is that the Miami Dolphins have far more talent than the 1-15 team in 2007 and they at least won one game.
The Dolphins are rebuilding and as a result many point to that fact as a reason they will put up a goose egg in 2019. The rest still believe that the Dolphins are “tanking” the season for a shot at a top quarterback in next years draft class.
Make no mistake, the Miami Dolphins are not only not tanking, but Brian Flores expects his team to be competitive each and every week. While the schedule is tough, the Dolphins have talent that very few consider when making their predictions.
On offense, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson are play making receivers and DeVante Parker may see his best season under Chad O’Shea. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are two solid running backs and the Dolphins should get a lot more production from the tight end spot this year. Add to that the enigma of Josh Rosen and the veteran leadership of Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense should be able to keep pace in scoring with many of the teams they will face in 2019.
Defensively is where the Dolphins will have their issues. A new defensive scheme is going to take time to install and the players will need the right mental game to make it work. It is likely to start slow and get better as the season rolls around. They could surprise however as they will be playing more instinctively than in previous seasons.
Overall the Dolphins are not expected to be great and will probably win only four to six games in the year but 0-16 is quite ridiculous, even this early in the process.