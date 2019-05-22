Jakeem Grant taking reps but playing smart in his recovery
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins lost wide receiver Jakeem Grant last year it was a big hit to the speed on offense. Now Grant is back and playing smart.
Jakeem Grant is getting reps during the OTA’s but he is not out there every play running up and down the field. Instead, he is taking his time and being cautious with his recovery so he will be 100% for the 2019 season.
On Tuesday Grant spoke with the media and was asked about his practice sessions. Quotes are all courtesy of the Miami Dolphins.
"(Was your workload kind of the same today or were you able to get some good reps in?) – “I get great reps in. I take a few reps every period. But (I’m) just limited, just being smart. (I’m) not trying to overdo it and not trying to go out there and have a setback. (I’m) just going out here and being smart because we don’t have a game in two weeks.”"
Smart is a good approach for any rehabilitating players but in Grant’s case, it is especially smart given the fact his speed is one of his best attributes. In this new system, Grant needs to get involved early but more importantly not have another injury. He could play a big role in this system.
Grant says there is no residual pain from the injury and is grateful that it wasn’t an Achille’s tear but he says that he is stiff and that is something that he will have work through as he gets back in shape.
The bigger question, of course, is how will Grant and his new quarterbacks work out? So far, Grant believes things are moving along nicely and that it will take some time to get to the point they know what each other is doing. Grant says that the timing of a receiver’s break and how the QB delivers the ball is a part of the process. He believes it will take a few weeks for everyone to be on that same page.
A bigger observation from the interview goes back to the Brian Flores conditioning expectations. Flores expects the players to run from drill to drill and will call players out for walking. This is inline with similar reports that Flores wants a very conditioned football team.
For Grant, it is a process that will take some time but he is on track to be on the field 100% come training camp. His fit in the offense won’t be known until the team begins putting the playbook into motion on the field. It still is a great sign of his progress as he returns to the field.