Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross says nothing about Josh Rosen
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may be learning a thing or two from his new head coach Brian Flores. Say nothing no matter what.
Today Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was asked about his new quarterback and said he hasn’t even met him.
You can read more about this from Hal Habib by going to this link.
That is a pretty clear indication that Ross is in a “wait and see” mode. Or maybe he didn’t like the trade. Either way he didn’t say that Rosen was going to take the team to the Super Bowl. Maybe he is getting it now.
There are a lot of people who take every chance they get to down the owner but in reality, Ross is one of the best owners in the entire NFL and the only thing he lacks is a respectable team on the field. Chris Grier and Brian Flores are trying to change that.
For Ross, who wants to win more than anything else, it is hard to believe that he has not spoken to or met with a new addition to his team that cost him a 2nd round draft pick. That being said, it is also not like Ross has a million other things that he is responsible for.
For now we can go with the Ross isn’t talking because this is a new era and a new direction and everything stays in house. How well Rosen plays this year, if he plays, will determine if the Dolphins go after another quarterback in 2020s draft. If Rosen plays well, I think it is safe to say that Ross might have some more to say about him.