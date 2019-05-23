Brian Flores wants you to know nothing about what they are doing
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have tried to maintain a sense of silence over the past several regimes but in most cases, that doesn’t happen. Brian Flores wants that to change.
If you are wondering what the Miami Dolphins are going to do this season with their offense and their defense, you can stop wondering because Brian Flores doesn’t want you to know anything. In fact, Flores is upfront about it.
Speaking with the media after a session of OTA’s, Flores was asked about whether or not the team would be using pulling guards. He said we might pull, we may not, we might trap, we might not. It was a theme from his entire presser.
Asked about the absence of Raekwon McMillan who has a slight injury, Flores said the injury report will be released in September. All the while Flores maintains a smile and gives a bit of laughter. He even pokes fun at it himself saying he needs a better poker face.
Flores is avoiding any questions that might give away a potential edge and he had a great mentor in dealing with the media in New England. For now, he is at least smiling. Asked about specific players and he mentions all of the positions on the field. Jerome Baker? He could play linebacker, he could play end, he could play on the line. Minkah Fitzpatrick? Safety, linebacker, end, probably even quarterback if he could swing it.
The reality here is that the Dolphins are keeping everything in-house and that is the way it should be. Even this past draft season was full of nothing. Rumors out of Miami were few and far between and most of them were downright wrong until another team got involved.
This is a new avenue for the Dolphins and one that might irritate the media a bit but something they will need to get used to on a daily and weekly basis. This is Brian Flores’ team and he is controlling the flow of information.
Want to know what positions are going to have competitions for the starting job? All of them, according to Flores.