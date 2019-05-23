Davon Godchaux talks about learning new techniques and system
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins defense is not going to look like it did last year and Davon Godchaux is seeing the difference now in OTA’s.
On Tuesday, Godchaux talked with reporters after the practice session and gave his insight on what the new coaching staff is looking for and what he needs to learn differently.
Godchaux pointed to the change in technique that is required to play under Brian Flores and Patrick Graham. He said that last year they were asked to attack the line and now they are being taught to read the blocking and reacting off of them.
"(Are you ready to become a 3-4 defensive lineman?) – “I don’t have another choice. This is the team I play for. (Head) Coach ‘Flo’ (Brian Flores) is doing a good job of emphasizing (and) ‘PG’, (Defensive Coordinator) Patrick Graham and the d-line coach (Marion) Hobby, are doing a great job of emphasizing techniques.” – Miami Dolphins released transcripts"
While on the surface it may sound as though Godchaux isn’t thrilled, he is adjusting to a new system that is going to take some time. Like all of the defenders, Godchaux will need to learn multiple techniques and positions from nose tackle to defensive end. It is a staple of the defensive system that Brian Flores coached in New England.
"(What are the challenges when you try to switch a scheme like that for a defensive lineman?) – “Last year, we were attacking. Now you have to read the blocks. That’s probably the biggest challenge for me. (I am) used to getting off the ball, trying to attack the offensive line. Now you have to read and watch where they’re going and playing more with your hands out in front of you.”"
One thing that also comes to light is that the coaching staff is working on the little things as Godchaux put it. The small placement of hands and footwork to get better and become better. It is this attention to detail that has been engrained in the coaching staff under Bill Belichick. Whether it works or not remains to be seen.
While the coaches are changing the way they go about practices and what they expect, the change in culture is one of those things that the players have to buy into. Coach Flores said as much at an earlier press conference.
Godchaux’s role in the Dolphins defense is not defined by one position as he will slide up and down the line but according to him, all of the players are learning to do other positions to make the more rounded as players and more interchangeable. This is something that can only help the players get better as the rebuild moves further along.