Miami Dolphins announce change to Hard Rock Stadium exit/entry strategy
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins actually listen to their fan base and sometimes they see a great idea and put it into action. That’s why a big change is coming to Hard Rock Stadium.
If you have ever been to Hard Rock Stadium to watch a Miami Dolphins game or any other game or event you will know the pain it is of leaving the stadium grounds on foot. As CEO Tom Garfinkel refers to it, “no more playing Frogger”.
Exiting the stadium in and of itself is not a big deal but if you are parked in one of the lots on the other side of the main road, getting to your car can be a headache as you wait for traffic and a few police officers to stop the traffic and let you cross.
Of course, if you are driving out of the parking area, you get stopped to let the pedestrians cross the road and thus delay your time to get out of the area. Not any more. The Dolphins are making it easier for both.
Tom Garfinkel shared on Twitter today the addition of a pedestrian walkway that will allow people to avoid traffic and traffic to avoid the fans.
A few years back while construction was underway on the stadium upgrades, a group of fans spoke with Garfinkel and asked about a pedestrian bridge that would make it safer and more convenient for fans leaving the grounds to get to the outside lots. Garfkinkel told the Web Weekend troup that it was something they would be considering and looking at.
Now that is a reality.
Next year fans will be able to avoid the traffic mess and the entry and exit strategy for game days just got a whole lot easier.