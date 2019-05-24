Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake will have to battle for starting job
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want competition at every position and for Kenyan Drake, that is nothing new who will have to earn his role with the team.
Kenyan Drake is an electric player but there is something about him that doesn’t get the attention of the coaching staff. In 2018, then Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase opted to go with Frank Gore as his starter and when Gore went to the IR, Gase turned to Kalen Ballage.
Many believed that the turn to Ballage was to see what he had to offer in a lost season at the end of the year. Now we have to wonder if that was the case at all. While it is hard to understand anything that Adam Gase did or continues to do with the Jets, it has been a complete mess in New York, the new coaching staff expects results when it comes to winning a job.
For Drake, he is up to that challenge. Speaking with the media earlier this week, Drake made it very clear that he and the rest of the team are learning new systems and schemes and that is just about going out there every day and learning to do what the coaches expect. Being the best that he can be and letting that which is out of his control in the hands of the coaches.
Drake will play a big role in the Dolphins offense but it is unclear what that role will be. When asked about carries, Drake said he would rather win more games than have more carries. While he won’t say it, if winning came with more carries he would be fine with that.
Like all of the positions on the field, Drake is working hard to get himself noticed by the coaching staff. He says he is working on everything they are giving him to get better and at this point, there isn’t much more to worry about yet. The real test and the real competions will come when training camp opens in late July.