Old man Daniel Kilgore will be a key player for the Miami Dolphins in ’19
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins feel confident that center Daniel Kilgore will not have an injury relapse like he did last year and Kilgore needs to stay healthy and anchor the line.
In 2018, the Miami Dolphins felt really good about adding Daniel Kilgore to the roster and letting Mike Pouncey leave after they released him. Pouncey went to the Pro Bowl and Kilgore landed on IR early in the year.
Kilgore is the old man in the offensive line room and he is trying to have an impact on that unit. Between the Dolphins and the 49’ers, Kilgore has spent eight seasons in the NFL he has had six head coaches and too many OC’s to count. He just wants to do his job and continue to grow even though his body needs some extra rest.
"Being older takes a lot of time to heal the body. I sit a little bit longer in the hot tub and cold tub but nothing changes for me. I come to work ready to get better. – MiamiDolphins.com"
When asked about the other lineman, Kilgore was quick to point out the youth that has arrived on the team and how eager they are to get to work.
"These guys are young, they are eager to come to work no matter what they ask us to do, what position. Guys are jumping in and doing a good job of working every day.”"
For the Dolphins, Kilgore will be important for the offensive lines success. He is the veteran and these younger players are going to be looking at him and Laremy Tunsil for guidance and direction as training camp and the season progresses.
Earlier this week head coach Brian Flores made it a point to say that every position is a competition and that goes for center as well. Kilgore will compete with Kyle Fuller and Ryan Anderson for the job. His biggest competition will be his health.
Miami needs Kilgore to work because they do not have a lot of other options this year. Not without dipping back into the free agency market that they have avoided for the most part.