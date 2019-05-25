Jakeem Grant is not 100% but can still blow by defenders
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have to love what they have in receiver Jakeem Grant and while he continues to work towards 100% health, he still feels he can blow by defenders.
Jakeem Grant is not 100%. He will tell you this. He is out practicing every day with his teammates but he knows there are limitations that he is putting on himself and the team as well.
Grant is working to recover from his season ending 2018 injury. An injury that he says was fortunate not to be an Achille’s tear. Now, as the team progresses their off-season workouts, Grant is getting up to speed. Literally.
"“I can get up to full gear. I’m still, with the injury and with me not being 100 percent, I can still easily run past guys. I feel like each and every day is a stepping stone. I’m going to continue to rehab, get better and be smart at practice.” – Miami Dolphins transcript release"
The fact that Grant says he can still run past guys is interesting if true. Grant is incredibly fast as we watched last season when the chased down Albert Wilson to the end-zone for a high-five. Grant is expected to be 100% by training camp or at least close to it. He wants to prove that he is a player that the quarterbacks and coaches can trust and rely upon.
Grant is interesting because of his versatility. As good as the receivers are in New England, Grant has a special skill set that Chad O’Shea should be trying to build around. He can run the ball, return the ball, and catch the ball and does all of them equally fast.
How well he integrates into the new offensive system will be fun to watch so long as there are not relapses of his injury. Grant also said the he loves being an underdog. He has since he arrived but specifically he addressed the recent ESPN analyst prediction that the Dolphins would go winless in 2019.
Grant said he had not heard the prediction until asked but said that it makes winning that much sweeter. With Grant and Albert Wilson back on the field in 2019, there could be more opportunities for wins than many expect.