Top three Miami Dolphins quarterbacks since 2000 is not great
By Brian Miller
If there has been one big problem with the Miami Dolphins franchise, it is the fact that they can’t find a suitable quarterback to run the team.
The Miami Dolphins history at the position has been so bad over the last two decades that newly acquired Josh Rosen could actually make a top three list with a bit of debate. Yes, it has been that bad.
Inevitably you forget about a player or two when you do a top three list but honestly, it isn’t very hard to miss anyone that the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino walked away from the game. Here are the quarterbacks that make up the Dolphins top three in that time.
Number 3 – Chad Pennington
There are quite a few Dolphins fans who will think of Pennington as the best QB the Dolphins have had in 20 years but we are only looking at their time while with the Dolphins. Pennington did well in his first year with Miami taking them to the post-season but he also had the assistance of the Wild Cat formation. In his 2nd year injuries pretty much ended his season and career. He played three games in 2009 and one game in 2010 before hanging it up.
In his three seasons with Miami, he threw for 4,085 yards and twenty touchdowns.
Number 2 – Ryan Tannehill
The fact that Tannehill is on this list is more about his seven-year tenure and the promise to improve and reach his ceiling. Sadly Tannehill’s time in Miami was screwed from the start with a head coach who really didn’t want him and consistent change at the offensive coordinator position.
Tannehill was doomed from the start but he didn’t do himself any favors either. He couldn’t develop into a leader on the field or in the locker room the way the team needed him to be. Despite putting up impressive statistics including two 4,000 yard seasons and another that saw him just shy of that mark, Tannehill posted ratings in the ’90s three times and upper 80’s twice. Tannehill, however, lacked that “it” factor and couldn’t take the team on his shoulder.
Regardless, he is the second best of the past two decades.
Number 1 – Jay Fiedler
Jay Fiedler spent five seasons with the Dolphins from 2000 to 2004 and while he wasn’t a flashy statistic quarterback there was no denying the grit that he played with. Something that Tannehill lacked and Pennington had but could no longer utilize.
Fiedler never put up great numbers but they were decent. He finished his career in Miami with 11,040 yards and 66 touchdowns. Fiedler had the benefit of a strong running game but he lacked quality coaching. Dave Wannstedt wasn’t a great head coach and was a worse general manager but the Dolphins did make the post-season and under that time consistently challenged for the AFC East.