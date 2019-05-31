Miami Dolphins three best right tackles over the last 20 seasons
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins used to be one of the dominant offensive line teams in the NFL with the 1970s leading to stellar rushing totals and pass protection in the 80s.
Fast forward to the 2000s and the Miami Dolphins search for a dominant offensive line hasn’t been very good. There are not a lot of names to throw out when it comes to the right side but there are a few that stand out as the best of the last 20 seasons.
Number 3 – Todd Wade
Todd Wade played both right tackle and left tackle over his four-year career that began in 2000. He started all but one game over the course of those four seasons and that was due to an injury that kept him out of one contest in 2001.
Wade was a solid consistent tackle that was able to open running lanes on the outside and add quality pass protection. Wade would leave Miami in 2004 and spent four more seasons in the NFL.
Number 2 – Ja’Wuan James
James left the Dolphins this past off-season becoming the highest paid right tackle in league history. James played the 2018 season on the 5th year option banking on himself rather than taking a contract offer that he felt could be better.
During his time with Miami, the former first-round draft pick was consistent in both pass and run protection. Injuries did seem to be a common problem for James however. He missed all but seven games in 2015 and all but eight in 2017. In 2018 he missed one game with an injury.
The Dolphins decided not to try to retain James after last season as they moved on towards the rebuild.
Number 1 – Vernon Carey
Vernon Carey was not a popular draft pick when the Dolphins traded up one spot to draft the right tackle out of the University of Miami. It turned out to be a very good draft pick. Carey lasted eight seasons with the Dolphins starting every game that he appeared in except during his rookie season.
Carey’s career started off slow but he found his game in year three and became a very reliable offensive lineman that could play both right tackle and left tackle as well as a season at right guard.