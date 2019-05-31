The top three Miami Dolphins defensive ends since 2000
The Miami Dolphins have a long and storied history of great players. Unfortunately, the majority of those players predate the turn of the century.
Here we look back on the top three defensive ends in Dolphins history since 2000. Where the best of the Dolphins have proved their worth.
1. Jason Taylor
Due to his “tweener” status (6’6″ 244lbs wasn’t acceptable for a DE back then), Taylor wasn’t drafted until the third round (73rd overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft.
All Taylor did from there was tear up the league for 13 years as a Miami Dolphin; including 6 Pro Bowls and being named 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
He finished his career with the team record for sacks (131), forced fumbles (43) while also finishing 3rd all-time with 72 passes defended and was inducted into Canton in 2017.
2. Cameron Wake
Cam Wake had the type of “Cinderella story” that is only rivaled by Kurt Warner. After going undrafted in 2005, Wake had a brief stint with the Giants before signing, and starring, with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2007 and 2008. The Dolphins were fortunate to win the bidding for Wake and he joined the team in 2009.
Over 10 seasons, Wake accumulated 98 sacks; good for 2nd on the Dolphins all-time list. His 5 Pro Bowls made him a rare ‘bright spot’ in what has been an otherwise gloomy decade for the Dolphins.
3. Adewale Ogunleye
By far the most controversial name of the three on this list, Ogunleye was an undrafted free agent signee in 2000 due to injury/illness. He spent his first season with Miami on injured reserve and played as a “pass-rushing sub” in 2001 before exploding on the scene in 2002.
While Olivier Vernon had more sacks than Ogunleye (29 to 25) AO was much more impactful in his short time with the Dolphins; including earning a Pro Bowl bid in 2003 while Vernon had zero.
What do you readers think of this list?
Who do you think should have been #3?