Miami Herald reporting that Dolphins want to trade Reshad Jones
By Brian Miller
The days of Reshad Jones will not be coming to an end with the Miami Dolphins soon but it could come if a trade can be made.
The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are not likely to release safety Reshad Jones but they would like to trade him if a deal can be made. The question is who would trade for him and what would the Dolphins have to pay?
Miami can’t release Jones without taking a $17 million dead cap hit, that drops to $4 million if they can trade the one time start of the Dolphins secondary. Jones appears to have worn his welcome in Miami thin and if the Dolphins can move on, it would not be a surprise.
Jones has skipped all of the voluntary workouts under new head coach Brian Flores. Flores has said that no player will be handed a job when asked if Jones’ return would put him back in his starting role.
Last year Jones made headlines when he walked off the field after the first quarter against the New York Jets in week two after a disagreement with one of the coaches. Jones kept himself out of the rest of that game.
The Dolphins are not likely to keep Jones beyond the 2019 season if a trade is not worked out. The dead cap space hit will be significantly less next off-season. If Salguero is correct and that the Dolphins are willing to listen to offers, they likely will not get much, considering teams know they want out of his deal and the fact that his contract is in the $13 million base range for 2019.
The Dolphins could eat some of that salary like they did with Ryan Tannehill should a decent offer come to them. Which team or teams might be interested is unknown this early in the off-season but could ramp up when training camp arrives.
The Dolphins will have mandatory practices next week and Jones is expected to be on the field.