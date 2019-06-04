How Brian Flores’ defensive looks can help Miami Dolphins offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are running a defensive system that Brian Flores ran with the New England Patriots and that similarity could help the offense against the Patriots.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field for real this year the defense is going to look a little familiar to those who pay attention to what the Patriots use and a little foreign for those who have only been watching what Miami has done recently.
Gone is the wide-nine defensive scheme and in its place is, well, a hybrid of sorts. There could be as many as six defensive backs on the field or the defensive line could be stacked with linebackers. While the defensive end position is thin with depth, this new system may not rely on true DE’s to get pressure on the quarterback.
It all makes it very fun to watch if it works. There is one group however that will benefit from the change on defense. The offense.
Throughout the off-season and training camp, the Dolphins offense is going to get good looks at a defense that is very similar to the one New England runs and that could benefit the unit when they face those same multiple looks this year in the regular season.
Josh Rosen spoke with the media about these new looks and what it could mean for him and the offense.
"(When you’re going up against the defense, their multiple look upfront whether it’s 3, 4, 5 or 6 guys on the back end and 5 guys in the front, how hard is that for you to perform against a defense like that with so many multiple looks?) – “I don’t know if I’d say hard. It’s just more to learn and digest and we have a lot more to break down in film because we’re playing a pretty complex defense. I think it’s a lot nicer to see it now as opposed to December and experience it for the first time.” – Miami Dolphins media transcript release"
The Dolphins offense won’t face any scout defenses, those that mimic the opposing team’s defense, until after training camp has ended and the season start gets a lot closer. But for now, seeing those multiple looks will help get the offense better.
"(How do you think that helps you get prepared as a quarterback going up against a defense with multiple looks like that?) – “I think it’s just that. You hopefully don’t see it for the first time at the end of the year and you’re seeing it and breaking it down in OTAs.”"
For the Dolphins and the offensive unit that is full of youth and inexperience, getting the work in now makes a lot of sense and will only help the offense mature faster regardless of whether the Dolphins defense can run the system perfectly yet or not. Recognizing the defensive responsibilities will help players like Rosen develop quicker and that has to be a plus for a team that needs him to succeed.