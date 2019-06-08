Uphill climb awaits Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
By Brian Miller
If history has taught us anything it is that the Miami Dolphins success with new head coaches is not good. That gives Brian Flores a challenge.
Since Don Shula left for retirement, the Miami Dolphins have run through a myriad of head coaches. They are well documented and don’t need to be rehashed again. Frankly, I don’t need the word count this time.
History has also shown us some success with first time and new head coaches as well. While that success is typically fleeting, it does deserve to be mentioned. See most of the Dolphins head coaches have found success in their first year as the head coach.
It took Jimmy Johnson one year to get the Dolphins to the post-season under his watch. His first year was an 8-8 season but Johnson was putting a fingerprint on the franchise. Much like Flores is doing this year with the Dolphins.
Dave Wannstedt’s first season was an 11-5 playoff birth and loss to the Ravens. Wannstedt was able to capitalize on what Johnson had built. His success lasted another season with 11-5 and then 9-7 and 10-6 seasons before the wheels fell off from bad drafts and cap management.
Nick Saban was able to take a gutted Dolphins roster to 9-7 in his first season but it was clear he was giving up in year two, his final season.
We don’t talk about Cam Cameron who ironically failed forward fast.
In 2008 the Dolphins turned to Tony Sparano who took the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season. It was the only time he really got to sniff the post-season because Bill Parcells and Jeff Ireland couldn’t get on the same page.
Joe Philbin did not find similar successes as Wannstedt, Saban, and Sparano in his first year. Or his second, or his third but when Adam Gase took over in 2016, the Dolphins went to the post-season. Of course, the wheels on that wagon fell off as well.
This brings us back to Brian Flores. Sustained success is hard to measure with the Dolphins because no coach since Don Shula had sustained success. Wannstedt lasted the longest and the most success but too didn’t last long enough.
As Flores embarks on a new venture in his life and the Dolphins continue to try and find the missing piece in their coaching carousel, Flores will try to match the success of his predecessors in year one but maybe he would be better served if his first year ends a little more disappointing.