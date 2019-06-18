Fantasy football’s 2019 top five quarterback prospects you may draft
By Brian Miller
Fantasy football is right around the corner and the annual question is what quarterback should you draft and when should you take them?
Each year quarterbacks continue to drop in fantasy football drafts. In fact, the entire landscape of fantasy football has changed with more emphasis on receivers each year.
Running backs still dominate the first round and most of round two. While the NFL has seen a shift in running back value, fantasy football is different. The lack of quality starters at the position, given the fact that many teams now use multi-back sets, has made runners an early premium if not for elite status than simply because the ranks are thin.
Quarterbacks have found their values drop over the last five to six years as well. With points varying between four and six points per touchdown throw, QB’s stock has taken a hit not because there is a lack of elite quarterbacks but because QB’s can be had in later rounds that have only slight drop in points produced. This is because the NFL has become a pass-happy league.
Many fantasy owners opt to take a more cautious approach to drafting quarterbacks. In many cases, runs do not start to happen until rounds four and sometimes five. The premium on solo starting running backs and wide-receivers continue to drive down the market for top quarterbacks.
Of course, there is a lack of upper echelon elite QB’s, at least as far as fantasy owners are concerned. Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Patrick Mahomes will dominate early drafts but outside of those three, who should you target?
Andrew Luck – Luck is going to be gone in most leagues by the end of round two and if you are in a six point per TD league, then Luck should be a target. The Colts are on the verge of making a big statement in the NFL and perhaps going deep in the post-season. Luck is going to have a lot of TD’s this year, 30 should be the low end of the scale.
If he slides to rounds three or four don’t hesitate because he won’t likely make it another round and nothing is more discouraging than hoping a player lasts only to see him taken one pick before you.
Patrick Mahomes – Mahomes is going to be everyone’s top QB this year but temper that enthusiasm just a bit. He should put up really good numbers in an offense that will produce points but two of his top targets may be gone, one of them by a suspension. Many league owners may target Mahomes in round two thinking and hoping that he will produce the same but my money would be on Luck this year. If you ware planning on drafting him, realize that there is also a risk.
Aaron Rodgers – Rodgers fantasy days are not yet behind him but each year is taking a bigger toll on his body. Rodgers can put up an easy four TD day for you but then get knocked out a week later. He will be an interesting player this year in his first new NFL system since he arrived in the league.
One problem facing Rodgers is that he may not have the same quality of offensive help. His offensive line may not be much improved and he has a first-year head coach. That being said, Rodgers is a pure gunslinger and is going to rack up touchdowns.
Drew Brees – How many more years Brees has ahead of him is unknown but it seems to be winding down. Regardless, Brees is still one of the best options in fantasy football and a quality addition to any team. This year may be the best chance for Brees to get back to the Super Bowl. The Saints are expected to challenge, if not make, the Super Bowl in 2019 which means that Brees will have to have a very good season offensively.
Jared Goff – While this list is in no particular order, Goff may have the best upside in 2019 of the above-mentioned QB’s. The Rams offense is extremely good and fast. He will have a full ensemble of receivers and running backs to off-set the passing game. Goff isn’t elite yet but he plays in a system that might give the NFL it’s top scoring offense in 2019.