Spending the Miami Dolphins and NFL off-season with dolphins
By Brian Miller
The NFL off-season isn’t just an off-season for Miami Dolphins fans. It is an off-season for all fans and finding things to do can be boring.
When the Miami Dolphins broke early from their mandatory mini-camp earlier this month, it was the reminder that the off-season officially was here. Players broke free and spread out around the country and maybe the world. It left us with little to talk about.
For me, summer, like for most of you, is a time for vacations. Week-long excursions with the family. Maybe you visit family or maybe friends. Maybe your idea of a vacation is Disney World or a trip to a big city or beach. For me, this year at least, it appears that my break away from the Miami Dolphins has been to play with real dolphins.
North of Tampa Bay I have found myself in a quaint waterfront rental. Located at the end of a road, the home juts out into a bay surrounded on three sides by the Gulf of Mexico. There are no high-rise hotels or homes on stilts. My view is a couple of patches of trees and lots of water. You can rent it by going here the owners are fantastic as is the grounds keeper just don’t book this for the same time next year!
On Wednesday the wind from the South picked up and we watched as a summer storm rippled off the horizon picking up speed towards us. As the storm literally rolled in, we ducked into the house and listened as the wind and rain battered the siding for about an hour. Then as quickly as it arrived it was gone.
Light wind and calming water gave way to a surprising display by nature herself. In the distance, a dolphin played but alongside the house on the water’s edge, a manatee slowly made its way into the bay. On the shoreline where the crabgrass grew a slew of stingray hustled about on the sandy bottom, visible through the now clear water.
As we stood on the deck above a mother and her calf slowly and quietly swam below us into the small channel next to the home. The dolphins swam further into the channel before we could remotely comprehend they were actually below us.
About 10 minutes later they returned and put on a Miami Dolphins training camp worthy display as the mother began teaching the youngster how to catch fish. It started with slow swimming circles and slaps on the water by the flukes. A circle of sand formed and fish jumped out of the water trying to escape.
I worked my way down to the water’s edge where a small boat dock sat on the water. The mother darted ahead while the little one combed the rocks that lined the break wall. As I watched the youngster found a fish it had to have. It chased it under the dock where I got splashed by its tale as he tried to stun the fish. The battle took place beneath me in full view before the Dolphins managed to push its prey into the rocks where it trapped it and caught it.
For more than an hour, we watched the water dance as the dolphins played literally at our feet before swimming out to deeper water. All in all, not a bad way to spend some quality time with family while waiting for the Miami Dolphins to return to the field. Instead, we await the return this afternoon of dolphins to the waters around us.
Please note: the inclusion of the rental site is not to receive referral compensation nor is it a paid advertisement for that property It is included only because it is a cool place to stay for families wanting to enjoy peace and relaxation.