Five Miami Dolphins jerseys that Brian Catanzaro should not buy
The Miami Dolphins have a new head coach and they have a slew of new players as they try to rebuild the franchise. Which means you have more jersey’s to buy.
As training camp and the 2019 season approaches you will be tempted to buy new jerseys. Perhaps a Josh Rosen or a Ryan Fitzpatrick. Maybe you haven’t gotten around to buying a Miami Dolphins throwback. This could be your year.
You should buy what you want but if your name is Brian Catanzaro you need to sit back and stay away from our young crop of football players. In our annual look at the players that “Cat” should stay away from, these are jersey’s you should be looking to buy.
For reference, Cat has a long history of bad investments that include Jonathan Martin and we really don’t need to say anymore.
Christian Wilkins – Wilkins is going to be a great football player. He has the mental toughness and physicality to be a dominating interior defensive lineman. Wilkins could be the Dolphins next Tim Bowens. His attitude is infectious and he can get fans and teammates riled up and ready to roll. The rookie is going to look great in the throwbacks this year so if you can, get your hands on one. It is a pretty safe bet.
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Did you hold off last year buying the then rookie’s number? If you did you might be hesitating a bit this year. Fitzpatrick had a very solid season in 2018 but Matt Burke had no idea what to do with him and Adam Gase stayed out of it altogether. That is not going to be the case this year and Fitzpatrick is in line for a big season.
Jerome Baker – Most people wouldn’t think of Baker and say, yeah that is a jersey I need to own, but last year Baker played pretty darn well in a very bad system. This year he could end up being a focal point of the Brian Flores/Patrick Graham defense. You may not want to run out just yet but you may want to keep it in your check out cart.
Josh Rosen – You know you want to buy into this hype train. You know you want to show up on game day with ROSEN on the back of your white jersey. What you don’t know, is whether he will start from week one or take over later. Everyone wants Rosen to succeed. It fixes a lot of what is wrong with the Dolphins and exactly why Brian Catanzaro shouldn’t buy it. You may want to ask him if he is before you do. His Twitter handle is below and of course, he is one of the On The FinSide podcast hosts as well.
Jakeem Grant – If you liked what you saw last year with Grant under Adam Gase, wait until new OC Chad O’Shea has up his sleeve. O’Shea did wonders with wide-receivers in New England but none of them had the speed and versatility that Grant has. He should be a focal point of the Dolphins offense this year.
Brian Catanzaro and I have been friends for a very long time and used to host the above-mentioned podcast, On the FinSide for years. It has been an annual running joke for many years because he doesn’t have a great track record with jersey purchases. I wish him the best of luck this off-season, so long as they are not one of the above mentioned five. Why he hasn’t bought a Tom Brady jersey yet is beyond me.