Donate and get a signed Kenyan Drake Miami Miracle picture
The Miami Dolphins greatest play of 2018 and maybe in history is the Miami Miracle and Kenyan Drake wants to give you a signed picture.
Kenyan Drake is in Brazil working with Smile Train in an effort to help children who need cleft lip surgery. The Miami Dolphins running back is looking for donations and you can help him reach his goals. Donating $15.00 will get you a signed picture from Drake.
Drake announced the plans earlier today on Twitter.
Drake has been promoting his trip to Brazil for sometime but he wants you to get involved in this very worthy cause. Clefts are problems in low income countries and the hardships of those children more often than not follow that child into adulthood.
Surgery to fix the problems cost $250.00 to fix and and the procedure is often no more than 45 minutes long. Drake arrived in Brazil to start his work towards helping these kids in need. But you can help as well.
Donations are being accepted on Smile Train site that has been set up to help. You can go here to donate.
The proceeds will help fix this problem. Already, Drake’s efforts has raised over $4,000.00 to help and he has already reached 82% of the $5,000.00 goal, but it doesn’t have to stop at 5K. With your help and the help of others we can make positive changes in the lives of children born with this horrible defect.
Through Drake’s efforts and the donations from fans and others, we can bring smiles to these little faces. Take a minute and donate. $15.00 will get you the signed picture but if you can, do more. If you want the picture though, hurry. It ends on Saturday.