Top three Miami Dolphins areas to watch when training camp starts
This is July which means Miami Dolphins football is back, albeit at the end of the month but training camp will be starting in just 20 days.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field there will be several things to watch for but three areas that should have some extra attention paid to it are listed below.
Quarterbacks
Every year we talk about the quarterbacks and every year it has been whether Ryan Tannehill would take the next step in his journey to turn a corner as a starter. That will not be the case this year as it relates to Tannehill but that “journey” will be taken by Josh Rosen.
Throughout camp, the competition will be between Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Two new additions this year and both bringing something different. Fitzpatrick has the veteran savvy and Rosen is the younger guy trying to prove that he was worth the 1st round pick last year. Of course, the Dolphins are hoping to find a major steal in their trade with the Cardinals but to do that, he needs to play.
As camp progresses a lot of attention will be paid to this position.
Defense
The Dolphins are thin at almost every defensive position and where they are not there are still questions about whether or not they fit into the Brian Flores/Patrick Graham system. The Dolphins will likely run a lot of disguised blitzes and defensive schemes that use the talent they have.
This year the Dolphins may not get off to a quick start defensively so watching the growth of that unit is going to be important and could be the catalyst for the season’s success and failures.
Wide-receivers
DeVante Parker has a lot to prove and fans are not sure he can but Chad O’Shea has worked wonders with lesser talent in New England. In Miami he will have a couple of speed guys back, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, as well as some intriguing youth. How well he can utilize each player’s talent in the offense is going to be interesting especially because the Dolphins will try and bolster their run game as well.