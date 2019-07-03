Miami Dolphins fans should pay attention to Patriots camp cuts
When the 2019 Miami Dolphins training camp breaks, the team will begin the task of making roster cuts over the next four weeks.
New NFL regulations are allowing teams to not make releases until after the fourth pre-season game. In years past teams like the Miami Dolphins have had to trim the roster in a series of moves spread out over the course of the pre-season schedule. Not anymore.
This year Dolphins fans should pay attention to what goes on in New England as well. The Patriots will have some decisions to make with their roster and there may be a couple of veterans, especially on defense, that find themselves being moved on from.
Naturally, the connections that the Dolphins new coaching staff has with the Patriots will make for potential opportunities to add players to the Dolphins roster. The familiarity with the Patriots from Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea provides a knowledge base that could bring in a player or two.
Inevitably teams move on from young players who have a couple of years of service under the belts. These players may have not been given the chance or couldn’t work their way into the lineup. They could be heading towards free agency in 2020 and are being phased out by first-year players. This is where Flores’ knowledge of the Patriots could help unearth a gem or two for Dolphins depth.
This is not to say that the Dolphins are going to find a bunch of starters from Patriot cast-offs. They are not but they may find help on special teams or may be able to identify a player or two who could add depth in a system they are already familiar with. We are talking about the bottom ten of the roster.
It is something to keep an eye on and nothing more but at this stage of the game, the Dolphins will be looking for any edge and young players that can be developed by these coaches. Players that they trust and know. Which makes the Patriots a team to keep an eye on during training camp and especially as the cuts begin.