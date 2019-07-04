Breaking: Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton loses arm after serious accident
There was a glimmer of hope that Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton would be o.k. after a serious auto accident. That is not the case.
According to Kendrick Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, the Dolphins defensive tackle suffered severe injuries that included the amputation of his left arm.
The accident occurred in the early morning hours of July 4th. Two cars were involved and one vehicle reportedly was a rollover. It was not clear if that vehicle was the one driven by Norton.
Given the Dolphins lack of quality depth at defensive tackle and defensive end, the former University of Miami was facing a chance to make the 53 man roster later this month when training camp begins. The news of his accident and amputation has been the early holiday talk on social media outlets.
The good news for Norton is that his injuries are not considered life-threatening but he faces a lot of uncertainty with his recovery going forward. Drafted in round seven of the 2018 draft by the Carolina Panthers, the Dolphins claimed him off the Panthers practice squad last year. He did not see any action with Miami.
Of course, football is not on his families minds but his future is. His career in the NFL as a player is over but I suspect that at some point in the next year or two we will see him back walking among the players. We can hope that is the case.
The Dolphins released a message this morning that they were aware of Norton’s accident. Thus far the focus of the accident has been on Norton but the other victim should also be thought of as well. Police have not released information regarding the cause of the accident. Both patients were transported to a local trauma center.