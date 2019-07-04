Miami Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton in serious condition after accident
The Miami Dolphins have notified the media of an accident involving defensive tackle Kendrick Norton. He is in serious condition.
The current condition of Kendrick Norton is listed as serious to critical but Armando Salguero, via Twitter, is reporting that the injuries and current condition are not considered life-threatening.
UPDATE: According to Salguero, Norton’s arm injury is “catastrophic” and he will not play in 2019 and may not play football again.
UPDATE 2: According to another report from a local radio station, Norton had his left arm amputated at the accident scene.
UPDATE 3: It has been confirmed that Norton lost his arm in the accident. His agent confirmed the injuries on social media.
While Salguero says that the condition is not life-threatening, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel is reporting his condition as critical.
Norton, a former University of Miami standout defensive tackle was added to the Dolphins roster in 2018. He was taken off the Carolina Panthers practice squad. In Miami he would have been challenging for a roster spot.
Drafted in the 7th round by the Panthers in 2018’s draft, he has logged no regular season games in the NFL.
The accident sent two people to a local Miami-Dade county trauma center. The incident occured in the early mornings of July 4th. One local television station described the arrival of Norton to the hospital has having what appears to be a “left arm injury”. They too quantified the situation as not life-threatening.
At the University of Miami, Norton played in 38 games for the Hurricanes registering 84 tackles with 18 for losses and five sacks. In Miami with the Dolphins he was projected to potentially add defensive tackle/defensive end depth.
It is unclear at this time if the injuries he sustained will force the team to place him on IR or if he will be able to participate in camp at some point. Judging by the initial comments of those who have seen the images and talked to the team and local authorities, that may not be likely.
Our thoughts are with him and his family on what should have been a celebration of our nation’s birthday.