Former 2018 Miami Dolphins who are still looking for work
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding and as a result, they purged their roster. Several of those departed players are still out of work.
When the Miami Dolphins start training camp in less than two weeks they will have holes at several positions, especially depth, could some of these previous players be targets should something go wrong?
Linebacker has been a focus for the Dolphins this off-season and they seem content to go into the season with what they have. Stephone Anthony, a former first-round pick of the Saints was not re-signed this off-season and is a free agent.
Anthony’s time with the Saints and Dolphins wasn’t very productive but we have seen reclamation projects before in New England so that makes Brian Flores someone to keep an eye on with potentially bringing him back.
To be clear we are not saying any of these players will or should be brought back. Not for training camp and not after the first weekend of regular season football when veteran contracts are no longer guaranteed. It is more an exercise of familiarity with Chris Grier. More likely than not, the Dolphins would go outside of the previous group and turn to cast-off veterans from the Patriots.
The only other two names that could be potential additions are at defensive end where the Dolphins are thin. William Hayes and Andre Branch remain unsigned but Hayes is coming off a nasty ACL injury that ended his season last year and he may not return to the gridiron again. As for Branch, the Dolphins have been there and did that.
Branch was given a big extension before injuries and poor play left him out of the Dolphin’s plans. His contract was eaten and the Dolphins moved on. Chances are he wouldn’t be a top choice if the Dolphins felt they needed to add more at the position. His saving grace would simply be that he has experience.
Honestly the list ends there if it really ever started. Truth be told, the castoffs of 2018 were let go for good reasons and the fact that no other NFL team took a look and signed them means they didn’t view them as having value.
The remaining players that remain unsigned include TE’s MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby, left tackle Sam Young, and DT Evander Hood. Josh Sitton retired, Brock Osweiler may not another look in the league and receiver Leonte Carroo proved only that he couldn’t be relied upon.
Frankly, I can’t wait for the training camp season to start, this time filler stuff is not fun.