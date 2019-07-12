New NFL 18 game proposal makes little to no sense for the game
By Brian Miller
The NFL has made a proposal to the NFLPA for an 18 game season and frankly, it is not a good one that the NFLPA should shoot down.
The NFL has wanted an 18 game schedule for a very long time and now they have a formal proposal in place that they have given to the players union for consideration. 18 games would be fun to see but not the way they are doing it.
According to the proposal, the league would play an 18 game season but each player must take two weekends off. That is correct, the NFL wants 18 games but players can only play in 16 of those weeks. It simply makes no sense.
From what is being said by the NFL is that teams will have to field teams two times a year that will not include starters in those contests. This would mean, unless an exception is made, teams will need to play a back-up quarterback two weeks out of season. They will need to play a second kicker two times a year as well.
Defensive starting lineman, linebackers, the entire roster will have to rotate throughout the year so no one player is on the field for a full 18 games. It doesn’t make much sense.
Of course the NFLPA will likely shoot back with roster exceptions such as increased roster sizes. Perhaps more active players on gameday from the current 53. The other question that should be asked is why not simply eliminate two pre-season games.
The NFL wants to keep four exhibition games because they make money. Many teams force season ticket holders to also purchase the pre-season games despite the fact that star players rarely play.
If the NFL truly wants an 18 game schedule, surely teams will have to scramble to figure out what they are going to do each week with inactives but another question is will the players get paid for the extra two games or is the NFL hoping that the players will in essence not play those games so their gameday salaries stay the same.
There are a lot of questions about the validity of this rule and Profootballtalk.com brings up other questions as well.