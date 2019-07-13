At DE, Miami Dolphins biggest competition is Harris vs. himself
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are thin at defensive end but in this new defensive system, it might not matter. Still focus on DE will be a priority.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field for training camp, Brian Flores and Patrick Graham will dive into the new defensive system to see who fits where and who can do what. Defensive end is a big part of any defense but the Dolphins lack depth and quality at the top.
The biggest name entering the 2019 season is Charles Harris. The former first-round draft pick is bordering on being a bust. Over the short span of his career thus far, Harris has done little to impress anyone. The last two years, however, saw Harris stuck behind the more seasoned talent.
This year that is not the case.
The Dolphins are banking on Harris taking the next step in his career. Only five defensive ends are currently on the roster and only Tank Carradine has any real experience. Six years to be exact.
The unit is comprised of Carradine, Harris, and two rookies who are not expected to challenge for a roster spot. Jonathan Ledbetter, an undrafted rookie has probably the best chance of making the final 53 if he shows enough in camp.
The competition will be weak. Dwayne Hendrix is the other rookie. They will face competition from second-year player Jonathan Woodard. That is the extent of the Dolphins defensive end situation.
Miami will use linebackers where they can and Flores has used six defensive backs in his schemes previously. He has used multiple looks to get pressure on the quarterback so defensive end may not be as high of a priority as it was with Mike Tannenbaum running the show. Not that Flores has control over those decisions but thus far Chris Grier hasn’t shown any desire to add more DEs.
Miami may not like what they find in training camp so this is a position to keep an eye on for potential trades or released veterans around the league.
When camp opens, the biggest competition will be with Charles Harris and again, himself. Harris has to step up and become the player that the Dolphins originally envisioned. It won’t be easy for him but he has little competition to worry about if any at all.