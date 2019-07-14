Miami Dolphins runners face camp battle for starting job
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have competition for starting roles all across the team’s positional units and the running backs are no different.
The Miami Dolphins currently employ six running backs and one fullback, Chandler Cox. On the surface, one would think that Kenyan Drake is the unquestioned starter but that could change once Chad O’Shea begins installing his offense.
The two names that will get the most attention through camp will be Drake and Kalen Ballage. The two will compete in camp for the starting job but while Ballage has some solid upside it will be hard to unseat Drake.
Drake wasn’t used properly by Adam Gase, especially in 2018. Whether it was by design, poor coaching, or Gase’s doghouse, Drake should have been more involved. When Frank Gore was injured, Gase turned to Ballage instead of Drake. The reasons are not specifically known.
Ballage played well but he didn’t perform as Drake did with the same line now it’s a new ballgame in Miami. Chad O’Shea is going to bring similarities to the Patriots offense to Miami and that means he will rely on the running game.
Chandler Cox is going to get a lot of opportunities to show what he can do as a fullback. In New England, the fullback was a big part of the Patriots running game but another name to watch in the Drake vs. Ballage battle is rookie Myles Gaskin.
Gaskin as the tools and athleticism to be a starter in the NFL. The Dolphins may have got a steal when they drafted him in the 7th round. Gaskins is fast enough to play at the next level, he ran track as well as playing football. While there are hiccups to his game, especially at the point of contract, Gaskins is going to get his looks in training camp.
Overall this competition really comes down to Drake and Ballage and Drake should be able to hold the starting job but the Dolphins are likely going to go with a hot-hand approach with a committee of runners.