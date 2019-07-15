Miami Dolphins camp preview: Defensive tackles and Christian Wilkins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a big splash in this year’s draft when they took Christian Wilkins over a quarterback. Now we see if he can deliver.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field for the first time in training camp, Christian Wilkins is going to have a lot of eyes on him. In fact, the entire defensive line will.
Wilkins is infectious. On the field he is a road grading defensive tackle that can maul at the point of contact with the speed to get around offensive lineman. He has the vision to take down runners and the physicality to get to the quarterback. But he won’t be able to do it alone and he needs to show his talent when the pads are on at this level.
Off the field and in the locker room he has already established himself as a player who can take the game serious and still have fun. So far his teammates already love being around him according to many media reports.
Miami will enter camp with ten defensive tackles with Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, and Akeem Spence at the front. Joey Mbu is another player that will try and make his mark as he enters another season in the NFL. Mbu was a strong signing for the Dolphins and if can get the time to work and prove his value he could add quality depth to the position.
Miami lost promising second-year player Kendrick Norton to a horrible car accident that left him with his left arm amputated. The Dolphins were hoping to see growth from him in 2019. With Norton gone, it is an opportunity for another youngster to step up.
Another player who will be talked about is Brazilian footballer Durval Queiroz Neto. He is with Miami as part of an NFL initiative to give foreign football players experience but don’t expect him to make the roster.
There isn’t a lot of camp competition expected this year but it will be up to Mbu to beat out Jamiyus Pittman and Akeem Spence who is not guaranteed a roster spot.