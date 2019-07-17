Tight race awaits the WR’s in our Dolphins 53 man pre-camp roster prediction
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide-receiver unit will look very similar to the 2018 unit when all the roster adjustments have been made, but the deep unit will have a surprise or two.
The big question each year is how many receivers will the Miami Dolphins decide to keep when the final roster moves are made and players are released. This year his really no different.
It is safe to assume that Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant will all make the final 53 man roster. They are guarantees barring injury or a surprise trade. All four are expected to play a significant role in the Dolphins offense under new OC Chad O’Shea.
Beyond those four there are questions about who will make the cut. That will depend on whether or not Flores opts to keep five or six receivers on the roster. Considering that keeping four receivers only is not likely, the 5th receiver spot will be up for grabs and the competition through camp will be an interesting one.
So far, all eyes have been on Preston Williams. The undrafted rookie saw his stock drop after off-field issues but he is on the field trying to prove that he has changed and can be relied upon as a contributor. Williams has the talent to be a number one receiver but he needs to prove that his mini-camp sessions were not because the pads were not on.
Williams will compete with veteran Brice Butler who may have the pre-camp lead for the final spot. Both will compete with Isaiah Ford who is promising but has not had a chance to show what he can do.
Camp will sort it all out but we are predicting only five receivers on the final 53 because there are more important depth issues and needs on defense and Miami may want to keep an extra tight end.
When it is all said and done I think that Miami will like what they see in Williams. Enough to keep not only on the 53 but active on Sunday’s.
Prediction: Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, and Preston Williams.
So far: QB’s – 2, RB’s – 4, WR’s – 5.