Predicting the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster Oline players is not easy
By Brian Miller
Predicting the Miami Dolphins offensive line unit this year isn’t going to be easy because there is no way of knowing who will step up and make the team.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is being rebuilt and the 2019 season may not be a good one for the unit as they shift around players and add more youth to the roster.
When the Dolphins enter camp they will have a lot of decisions to make on the offensive line. Every position but left tackle and center are up for grabs and it will come down to what offensive line coach Patrick Flaherty believes is the best group to start.
Laremy Tunsil and Daniel Kilgore are guaranteed roster spots. Tunsil because he is the best offensive lineman the Dolphins have and Kilgore because he has almost no competition from within. The Dolphins are hoping that the younger guys will step up.
Miami has two rookie offensive lineman that they hope can become starters. Third-round pick, guard Michael Dieter and 6th round tackle Isaiah Prince. Prince needs work and his development may not be immediate. Dieter is expected to push for a starting job quickly.
They will have a competition of course. Zach Sterup and Jordan Mills will compete with Jesse Davis for the starting right tackle position but Davis may be better suited to the right guard position. Currently, veteran Chris Reed is expected to win that job.
Another player to watch is Jaryd Jones-Smith. The undrafted rookie has the physicality to play in the NFL and he could be a surprise dark-horse. Our own Matt Stevens talked about him earlier this month.
The Dolphins will likely only carry nine offensive linemen so it will be difficult for Jones-Smith and some of the others to make the 53. I predict he ends up on the practice squad and the Dolphins only carry eight men on to the 53. I predict they will add a veteran after week one of the season when that contract is not guaranteed.
Predictions: Laremy Tunsil, Michael Dieter, Isaiah Prince, Daniel Kilgore, Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Jordan Mills, and Zach Sterup
Offensive roster predictions: QBs: 2, RBs: 4, WRs: 5, TEs: 4, Oline: 8 for a total of 23 offensive players.