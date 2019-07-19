Thin DE depth makes predicting the Miami Dolphins final 53 hard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are anemic when it comes to defensive end depth and more importantly experience. It may not matter in this scheme.
The defensive end position was a priority under the previous regime, especially Mike Tannenbaum who was always on the lookout for defensive ends both with the Miami Dolphins and the Jets. Now that doesn’t seem to be an immediate concern.
Under the watch of Brian Flores, the Dolphins are likely to use more linebackers off the edge than true defensive ends. More like what the Dolphins did with Jason Taylor from the linebacker spot. Gone are Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn and left is a poor depth chart that makes predicting the 53 man roster at this position difficult.
Charles Harris is the number one DE on the roster followed closely by veteran Tank Carradine. Beyond them, it gets muddled. Only five players are listed on the roster at DE. That could change as training camp starts and players around the league are released but for now, we have what we have.
Jonathan Ledbetter could be a nice surprise. The undrafted rookie is physical and many were surprised he wasn’t drafted. He will still be a project but one that could show enough promise to make the 53 given the lack of depth.
Jonathan Woodard has two years of experience which will help him as well. That pretty much is the start and the end of the position this year. For now at least.
Prediction: Charles Harris, Tank Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, Jamiyus Pittman
NOTE: I believe that the Dolphins will try and get Ledbetter on the practice squad unless he really surprises in camp. I think they will use more linebackers and thus can enter the season with only four DE’s. I also think there will be an addition later in the pre-season or after league cuts.