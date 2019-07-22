2019 fantasy football season has arrived; Join our leagues now!
By Brian Miller
Our 2019 fantasy football season is getting closer so that means it is time to get things set up and ready to go! Our leagues are forming now!
There are two different leagues again this year for you to join. Please read the below descriptions completely. I don’t like getting yelled at with nasty e-mails when the season ends.
All of our leagues use the “snake” draft system and are LIVE drafts held on ESPN. The number of available leagues is dependant on the number of players who join them. You can join multiple leagues but you may not have more than one team in any league. If it is found out that you have more than one team in a league, both teams are disqualified and you forfeit your entry fee. You can, however, invite your friends to play with you.
All money will be handled through LeagueSafe.com so you will need to join them. It is free. The money is held by them through the season and released at the season’s end to the winners. I will not handle any money this year via Paypal or another service. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Leagues have standard scoring with the following exception, 1 point per reception and 6 points per touchdown throw. All other scoring is standard. All leagues are 12 team leagues.
Roster sizes are different depending on the league. $25.00 leagues are standard roster size with 1-QB, 2-RB, 2-WR, 1-TE, 1-Flex, 1-K, 1-Def. $100.00 leagues add one extra flex player.
The leagues – please read carefully
$25.00 leagues – live drafts will be held between August 20th and the 24th. A maximum of five leagues will be available. Times will be either 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. eastern standard.
I do NOT play in these leagues but I will be assigned as the co-owner for all teams to operate the league as the commissioner. I do not interfere with your team in any way however if someone quits mid-season I will take over the team to set a roster to keep the league competitive.
This league pays out the following: 1st place – $150.00. 2nd place – $60.00. 3rd place – $30.00
Be aware – there is a $5.00 per team charge that equals $60.00 per league that is not paid back to the league. This is a fee to set up the league and run the league and keep the league fair. The money is typically used for our charity efforts through the year for things like the Miami Dolphins RIDE DCC for cancer initiative.
$110.00 leagues – Live drafts will be held from August 28th to the 31st. There is a maximum of 5 leagues and draft times will be either 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. eastern standard.
This year the 100.00 league is getting a $10.00 makeover. All the money from these leagues are paid back to the league. NOTE: I play in these leagues.
The payouts for this league are as follows and may differ from years past: First Place: $400.00, Second Place: $300.00, Third Place: $200.00, Fourth Place: $110.00, Fifth Place: $110.00, Sixth Place: $110.00.
This year we will pay out $90.00 to the winner of the consolation bracket. Over the last several years we have noticed that teams who are out of the playoff hunt give up and that has a direct effect late in the season on teams trying to make the post-season and win money. A team that is looking at making the 6th spot may face the first-place team in the final weekend while the team they are competing with for that last spot may face a team that is last and not fielding a weekly roster.
This aims to change that.
Each year teams that do not make the post-season, play in the consolation bracket. Now the winner of that will receive $90.00 as well. So if you don’t make the playoffs you could still get most of your entry fee back. This gives you a six in 12 shot of making back your money but a seven in 12 shot of making back all if not most of it.
How to Join
If you were in a league last year you will need to rejoin this year. The leagues have been restarted and you only need to activate your team and follow the LeagueSafe.com link to that leagues page. Please join Leaguesafe. Teams will be filled from new interested players if your team is not activated in the next two weeks. A message will be sent via the league’s communication page.
We are starting with three 25.00 leagues and three $110.00 leagues. We will add or subtract as necessary. In the event that a league does not fill your money will be refunded to you through Leaguesafe.
IMPORTANT NOTE: The draft order will be randomly set once the leagues are full and paid for. Once the league is full and the draft order is set, you are not guaranteed a refund should you back out of the league. If I can fill that spot you will get your money back. Please Email me if you need to back out for any reason so I can refund your entry or discuss options if the league is fully paid.
CONTACT: To join a league simply email me your preference of league/s. I will respond with information regarding those leagues. PhinPhanatic23@yahoo.com is the email to contact me at.
Good luck and have fun with your fellow Dolphins fans! We will add a “free” basic league in August.
Editors note: These leagues are not held by the FanSided network and are not associated with the network in any way. These leagues were formed to bring Dolphins fans together for the football season only and each league is privately run by me.