WR group gets deeper as Miami Dolphins add Allen Hurns to roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added another receiver to an already crowded group. Allen Hurn has been signed to a one year contract.
On Thursday the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of training camp and they worked out Allen Hurns in the process. Today the team announced that they have signed him to a one year deal.
Details of the contract are not know at this time and it would be surprising if the contract held and substantial guarantees. Hurns was released from the Dallas Cowboys last week when he refused to take a pay cut.
Injured last year during the playoffs with a leg injury, Hurns returns to the football field in the hopes of making Miami’s final 53. In his five year NFL career, Hurns has 23 touchdowns and just under 3,000 yards receiving. Four of those seasons were spent in Jacksonville.
With the Dolphins, Hurns will find himself in a tight battle for a roster spot but his addition could lead Miami to carry six receivers on the roster. Two questions do come to mind with the signing however, what is the current health of Albert Wilson and what does this mean for Preston Williams chances of making the roster?
Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday and will remain limited as he continues to recover from a hip injury suffered last season. Wilson has said he is getting closer to being 100% and didn’t have any issues after practice. He will continue to be monitored and will likely not play in pre-season.
Williams is an interesting prospect that was signed as an undrafted free agent this year. He has a lot of potential but we have yet to see him in contact drills. It is tough for players to make an NFL roster as UDFAs.
Miami now has Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Hurns, Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Williams, and Isaiah Ford as the top seven receivers in camp.
Hurns returns home to Miami where he attended the “U” for three seasons. It is being reported that his contract could reach $3 million if all of the incentives are met.