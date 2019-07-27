Miami Dolphins camp day three update sees a lot of fullback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in pads. They are hitting and hitting hard. They are also using a fullback which is a nice sight to see.
The Miami Dolphins will be using a fullback again this year which is of little surprise given the fact that half of their coaching staff have ties to New England where fullback is used often. When the Dolphins drafted in April, they made Chandler Cox one of those selections.
Today the Dolphins have pads on and those in attendance are pointing out that Cox is seeing work from the position. This year’s Dolphins backfield is going to look far different than it did under Adam Gase and that has to be a good thing.
It has been reported on social media today that another player has also lined up at the fullback position in goalline drills. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Miami’s first-round pick last April, lined up at the spot behind QB. Could this simply be a fun exercise for the fans or will the Dolphins consider using him in real games?
Wilkins played snaps at the position in college so it is very possible that he sees time in the NFL. He was lobbying early in mini-camps to play some fullback. Regardless of whether it is a fun little exercise or a potential in-season play, Wilkins is getting his shot.
In other day three notes, Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to out practice Josh Rosen but the real story emerging is Kalen Ballage getting more work than Kenyan Drake.
Over the course of the first two days of non-contact practices, Drake was running behind Ballage and that has continued so far on day three. Brian Flores told the media that he liked what Ballage has done this off-season and has stated that all of the jobs are open. This could be something to watch as camp progresses.