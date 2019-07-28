What they are saying after Miami Dolphins wrap day four of camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their fourth day of training camp and there has been a lot of talk about what has been on the field.
As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a day off on Monday, they wrapped up today’s 4th practice, a lot is being dissected, some a bit too early but here is what is being talked about.
Brian Flores
Flores is not putting up with the discipline issues the team has been plagued with and a lot of players, including the entire defensive team and coaches, ran to the TNT wall. The offense had to do push-ups at one point. This has been a focus all four days.
Ballage has been running with the first team and has looked good. Whether that sticks throughout camp isn’t known and Flores has said that some of the reason is because of situational play calling. Still, it will be interesting to see what happens here as camp moves along.
Gesicki has made some very nice catches which isn’t a surprise but the Dolphins are moving him around a bit and getting him working downfield. This was not seen in camp last year where Adam Gase worked him as a blocker. Gesicki could see a big leap in his 2nd year under Chad O’Shea.
After starting two practices with the 2nd team unit he moved back to the 1’s on Saturday and continued to get the work on day four.
Sam Eguavoen
Eguavoen, a CFL product, has looked good through camp thus far and is making a case for the final 53 and situational work. He replaced McMillan in first team reps day one and day two and will see more work with the first team throughout camp as Flores continues to get him reps to evaluate him.
Offensive line
The Oline isn’t having a great camp but then again, it is early and only two days have been in pads this is typical for this time of year but there are a lot of questions surrounding the unit.
Defensive line
The DLine could emerge as a strength. Vincent Taylor has returned from injury and has looked very good as has rookie Christian Wilkins.
Bobby McCain has moved back into the safety role and looks to potentially be staying there. He told the media he considers himself a full-time safety now.
Quarterbacks
Ryan Fitzpatrick won the first two days and Josh Rosen the third. Both were a bit off the mark on day four. It will be an ongoing battle that has been the focus of media reporting thus far.
Injured
So far nothing major has been reported. Dwayne Allen, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull remain on the PuP list. T.J. McDonald returned on day two from the PuP list and looked sharp on day four.
Recently signed receiver Allen Hurns is making a big case for the slot receiver role.
Overall
It is still too early to read anything into camp as there are so many gears in motion right now. As camp continues things will start to streamline and competitions will become clearer. The team is off on Monday.