5 top story lines heading to week two of Miami Dolphins camp
By Brian Miller
Week one is in the books for the Miami Dolphins and week two has begun. There are several stories that need watching moving forward.
When the Miami Dolphins began training camp a week ago, well five practices ago and one day off, no one really knew what to expect but it seems we are learning what a Brian Flores training camp is going to be like.
Here are the top storlines heading into week two of training camp.
Offensive line
Yes the offensive line is bad. So bad that Flores fired his offensive line coach, Patrick Flaherty, after only four days of practice. Replacing him is Dave Deguglielmo who is in his third stint with the Dolphins. To open the 2nd session, Deguglielmo shuffled up the line. Jesse Davis is back at right tackle and Jordan Mills is the back-up. Chris Reed is now the back-up center moving from left guard where rookie Michael Dieter now holds the one spot. Will Holden is now the starter at right guard, jumping over everyone else on the depth chart.
Brian Flores thinks this line can be good but that really isn’t a ringing endorsement. The reality is that years of neglecting the line on that side of the ball has put the Dolphins where they are at now.
Running back
There was not really supposed to be a big battle at running back if you listened to the local media all season. Now it appears a full blown competition is ongoing between Kenyan Drake and Kallen Ballage.
Ballage has been the early star as he has taken more reps with the ones than Drake. That doesn’t really mean a whole lot right now as Flores and more specifically Chad O’Shea are taking looks at what runners can bring what to specific packages. The battle between these two should last the rest of camp and may not be decided until the days leading up to week one.
Linebacker
The Dolphins are using a lot of different looks at linebacker. Raekwon McMillan is being used primarily in run defense while former CFL star Sam Eguavoen has been taking the primary pass defense reps. Eguavoen has looked good through the first week and is making a very strong push for more than just a roster spot.
The Dolphins are working on multiple looks and schemes with the linebackers. Jerome Baker seems to have emerged as the star of the unit and could be the leader of the defense.
Quarterbacks
The first two days clearly went to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the locals say that the next two went to Josh rosen. But what does Brian Flores say? Flores told local media that he believes Fitzpatrick is clearly ahead of Rosen but also says that the reason is because Fitzpatrick knows more about what is being installed citing his time in the NFL.
Who will emerge as the starter for week one is anyone’s guess but money will likely be laid down on Fitzpatrick, at least for now. Pre-season games could be a good indicator of where the position is leaning.
Conditioning
At some point it has to stop yes? So far the Dolphins are running a lot in the South Florida heat and that is by design. Flores is instilling a discipline that many of these players have not seen in the NFL. Forget the TNT wall that they run to for discipline, they are to run wherever they go.
Flores has put a premium on conditioning during camp this far and that will continue through the entire camp. The question is will it lead to less injuries and better preparedness on Sundays? Flores believes that the conditioning put in now could be the difference in making a 4th and one or not making it.
One thing is for certain, this team should not be getting worn out and melting in the Miami sun.