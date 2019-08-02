With linebacker injuries mounting Miami Dolphins sign Nick Deluca
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have some injury problems at the linebacker position. Nothing serious but camp bodies are dropping. So they added Nick Deluca.
Chase Allen, Raekwon McMillan, and Kiko Alonso are taking it easy or working on rehab this week as they nurse undisclosed injures while the Miami Dolphins get ready for a scrimmage on Saturday and their first pre-season game next week. They have added a linebacker to the mix.
At this point in training camp, most signees are nothing more than camp bodies who can handle the extra reps that others are taking to fill in for injured players but second year linebacker Nick Deluca may have a shot to make the roster if he can impress the coaches both defensively and on special teams.
Last season Deluca spent his rookie year with the Jaguars and played in nine games starting two late in the season. His stats were modest at best but he has some potential and Patrick Graham will try and see what he can pull from the youngster.
To make room for the linebacker, Miami waived punter Stone Wilson. Wilson’s departure leaves Matt Haack as the lone punter in camp, thus ending any competition for the position.
DeLuca described himself to the media as a tough football player with a high-motor who works hard. Something that Brian Flores and his staff seem to like. Miami wants physical players on both sides of the ball but will he have enough time to show what he can do? With four pre-season games remaining to be played, he should get plenty of reps for the coaches to evaluate.
With the minor injuries taking a toll on the unit, young players have been able to get more reps. The team has been starting Sam Eguavoen, a CFL cast-off, with the first team and the results have been pretty decent so far. Of course this is training camp and things look a lot different than they will when the pre-season games start.
Dolphins fans will get their first look at DeLuca on Saturday for the teams open scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.